Many fireworks shows cancelled; some families make their own

"We've had early sales which is surprising, usually fireworks is a last minute business," Templet said.

GRETNA, La. — This Fourth of July will look different without the big gatherings like Go Fourth on the River. Instead, some families have been getting ready for their own shows at home.

"Fireworks shows are cancelled, so we'll be doing that at home," said Elizabeth Lehmann who lives in Marrero. "We would have saved money if we would have been able to go to the Algiers Point fireworks show, so this time will be a little more isolated. We'll have just our immediate family rather than other family coming and joining in."

"Those folks would typically not come buy fireworks," said Ryan, Templet, owner of Captain D's Fireworks.

Templet is seeing many customers shopping for the same reason.

"A lot of folks are saying we want to buy our own fireworks since we can't watch them publicly," he said.

That means some first-time firework buyers.

"Just use common sense. Fireworks are safe for the most part, don't drink and pop fireworks, watch your kids," Templet recommends.

He is also seeing customers shopping earlier than normal

"We've had early sales which is surprising, usually fireworks is a last minute business," Templet said.

His employees wear masks and signs at his stand read 'please keep your distance' to encourage shoppers to stay six feet apart.

There are still a few fireworks shows in the area and people are encouraged to watch from their cars to practice social distancing.

The Drive-in movie theater style fireworks show, Liberty at the Lake, is set for Thursday at 9 p.m. at the Bucktown Marina in Metairie.

In Mandeville, Light Up the Lake Firework Show is scheduled for July 4 at 8:30 p.m. The show can be viewed from vehicles parked in the bays on Lakeshore Drive or from the seawall, practicing social distancing.

In Chalmette, St. Bernard Salutes America will host it's 36th annual fireworks show July 4 at 9:30 p.m. at Torres Park. Everyone is encouraged to practice social distancing.

Personal fireworks are banned in some areas including New Orleans, unincorporated areas of Jefferson Parish, and Slidell.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.