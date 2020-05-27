Many New Orleans area summer camps go virtual

While some summer camps, like those through NORD, are hosting modified in person programs with smaller groups, others have been canceled completely.

NEW ORLEANS — Times right now a pretty different. Many families are usually getting ready for their summer vacation or getting the kids ready for summer camp, but now a lot of those camps are being done at home as several summer camp programs are going virtual.

Ellye Millaway is the musical theater director of a private summer camp program through City Park Movement and Art. They offer dance, sewing, theater, and art classes.

"Originally we had planned to do a production of Grease. That is not going to happen over Zoom, so we've had to adapt totally change the plan," Millaway said.

Instead, she's teaching musical theater history online; all of the summer camp classes will be over Zoom.

"We've had to transition those into virtual intensives," Millaway said. "As soon as we can, we want to be back in the studio. It just doesn't seem like that's the right choice yet."

While some summer camps, like those through NORD, are hosting modified in-person programs with smaller groups, others have been canceled completely. Many though are taking this approach and continuing online including a nonprofit program, Electric Girls.

"It's changed in a lot of ways," said Executive Director of Electric Girls, Jillian Sandoval.

Electric Girls hosts a STEM summer camp teaching electronics and computer programming skills. This year, it'll be over Google Classroom.

"We actually made the decision to do all programming virtual this summer and we did that very early on because there was no way to know," Sandoval said.

She's currently putting together hands-on STEM kits for all of the summer campers so they can build at home, virtually alongside fellow campers.

"One of them is like a light-up headband, different activities that when you put all the parts together make an electronic invention," Sandoval said.

Several other programs like Girl Scouts are also hosting online camps instead of in-person camps.

