NEW ORLEANS - Hundreds of people hit the streets in New Orleans Saturday in protest of the 'zero tolerance' immigration policy at the nation's southern border.

The policy is said to have resulted in the separation of thousands of children from their families.

"To see someone out here from different backgrounds, different races, supporting the same thing, it's really moving," said Tia Alexander.

The march, which took place in Armstrong Park, was called the New Orleans Families Belong Together march.

Most of those in attendance were protesting the policy. Marches were held in many cities around the country.

"Every single thing that has changed in this country is from protests, demonstrations, standing up and letting your heart be heard," said Leslie Howell.

Santos Canales, an immigrant from Honduras, who said he came to New Orleans to help rebuild the city, said it was encouraging to see all of the people out in support.

"I think we can see the great quantity of people here today. We know that it's not just us."

Not everyone out Saturday agreed with the march. Harold Larose said immigrants need to follow the rules.

"I don't have no problem with them coming in," he said. "We are a country of immigrants, but there has to be some sort of process. They can't just flood the border, then you got a problem. Then you don't know who they are. I'm sure they are nice people running from persecution, but you still got to vet them and process them, and whatever else you got to do."

But most in attendance were in agreement in ending the policy that is separating families.

"I'm a registered Republican, I'm not having this," said Leslie Howell. "This is not what I signed up for."

