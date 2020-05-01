NEW ORLEANS — Members of “A Mother’s Cry” and loved ones of Walter Ray Jackson held a candlelight vigil Saturday in Marrero to remember and honor the 34-year-old murder victim.

Five years ago, he was shot to death in Mid-City. Walter’s killer remains on the loose, and his family is asking for help from the community to get justice for him.

Walter’s mother, Cheryl Jackson, said she has grieved for her son every day and prays for closure.

“Sometimes, I cry so much that I don’t have tears left to cry,” she said. “Not a day goes by that I don’t cry.”

Walter’s family asks anyone with information about his death to come forward.

“If anyone knows anything or has seen anything please come forward," Jackson said. "You don’t have to give your name. You can remain anonymous. Put yourself in my shoes. The person or persons who did this to my son need to be off the streets before they do it to someone else’s child.”

If you have any information that could help solve this case, contact the NOPD.

