Marrero triple shooting leaves 1 in life-threatening condition, deputies say

MARRERO, La. — Gunshots fired early Sunday morning, about a block from Marrero high school in Marrero wounded at least three people, with one of the victims said to be in life-threatening condition, sheriff deputies said

WWLTV.com learned about the shooting at 2:21 a.m. when Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies sent a release, but deputies didn't share many details.

As JPSO investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who shot the victims, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but deputies said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867