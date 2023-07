Weather to blame for marsh fire that's burning near New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — Officials with the Louisiana Fish and Wildlife Service say they believe the fire in the Bayou Sauvage Refuge was caused by a lightning strike over the weekend.

Crews have been fighting diligently to contain the fire, which is burning near Blind Lagoon. Helicopters have also been utilized to drop water on the blaze.

People who live in New Orleans East, as well as drivers on Highway 190 and Highway 11 may see some smoke from the fire.