NEW ORLEANS — A masked man invaded a Laplace home and held people at gunpoint as he demanded money Wednesday night, police said.

Hearing someone knocking on a side door at 9:40 p.m., one of the residents opened the door because she thought it was a relative.That's when a masked man pointed a gun at her and came in.

The man pointed the gun at her and another resident and demanded money, a spokesperson with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office said. Another adult at the home locked herself and two children in one of the home's bathrooms.

The couple told the unidentified intruder that they had no money and the gunman fled the scene on foot.

No one was hurt during the home invasion, but investigators with the sheriff's office are looking for the masked man.

The victims' described the gunman as tall, medium build, detectives said. He was wearing a black mask, gloves, and clothes.

Anyone with information that can help investigators can call the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office TIPS line at 985.359.TIPS, CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111, or the Criminal Investigations Division at 985.359.8775.

People can also submit tips online at the sheriff's office website, here.

