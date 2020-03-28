NEW ORLEANS — A man robbed a Neighborhood Walmart location in Kenner on Saturday afternoon, a statement from the Kenner Police Department said.

With a shirt concealing his face and a hoodie over his head, the suspect handed a cashier a note, saying he had a gun and demanding money from the cash register.

The cashier at the at 3520 Williams Blvd location handed over an unknown amount of money, and the suspect fled.

He was last seen running toward the 3500 block of Martinique Street located behind the Walmart where several apartment buildings are located.

Kenner Police Department

As of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, no arrests have been made in this case, police said.

Anyone with any information can call the Kenner Police Department at 504-712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

