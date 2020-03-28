NEW ORLEANS — A man robbed a Neighborhood Walmart location in Kenner on Saturday afternoon, a statement from the Kenner Police Department said.
With a shirt concealing his face and a hoodie over his head, the suspect handed a cashier a note, saying he had a gun and demanding money from the cash register.
The cashier at the at 3520 Williams Blvd location handed over an unknown amount of money, and the suspect fled.
He was last seen running toward the 3500 block of Martinique Street located behind the Walmart where several apartment buildings are located.
As of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, no arrests have been made in this case, police said.
Anyone with any information can call the Kenner Police Department at 504-712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
More stories:
Louisiana sees largest single-day spike in coronavirus cases
Louisiana Coronavirus Updates: 3,315 cases, 137 deaths
Bobby Hebert Sr., father of former Saints quarterback, dies after testing positive for coronavirus
Trump raises idea of quarantines for New York, New Jersey, Connecticut
Harahan nursing home confirmed as 11th Louisiana coronavirus cluster