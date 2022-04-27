Mayor Cantrell 'concerned' over council obstructions

Tensions rise between City Council and the Mayors office, as Cantrell speaks out regarding her first veto.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued her first veto, blocking a recent ordinance that could take away her power to make appointments.

Last week, the New Orleans City Council approved an ordinance that could give itself confirmation power over the heads of 14 executive branch departments in New Orleans City government, including police chief.

Now the mayor is speaking out, saying she is "deeply concerned about the disturbing rhetoric coming from some elements of the council, in their efforts to obstruct my administration."

Cantrell, the first female elected Mayor of New Orleans, is embroiled in a series of squabbles with the city council over things like the city's rising crime rates, prolonged city construction, and the failed "smart city" initiative just to name a few.

Council members including JP Morrell and Helena Moreno have been especially reactive to Cantrell and her administration, both taking to social media to express their grievances.

In a letter sent from Mayor Cantrell, she claims that the city's children in the east are losing out. "Children who went through the pandemic and distance learning, students who are subject to 'digital redline' are losing progress. Those kids need help. That is why we were pursuing the Smart Cities initiative," she said.

She goes on to liken the recent tension between her administration and the Council, as a "negative and divisive" climate, similar to what we've seen at the national level the past couple years.