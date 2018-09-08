Mayor LaToya Cantrell fired the director of the city’s independent emergency communication district Thursday, using a hastily called meeting and a series of behind-the-scenes moves that had observers -- and even insiders -- perplexed.

The Orleans Parish Communication District, otherwise known as the 911 Commission, held an emergency meeting Thursday to fire Stephen Gordon as executive director and replace him with Tyrell Morris, a newcomer from Washington, D.C., who had been running the 911 Call Center operations.

Tyrell Morris (Photo courtesy city of New Orleans)

Gordon had served the city for 43 years as a police officer and executive, but said he didn’t know why he was being fired and had not been contacted by the mayor or anyone in her administration. He accepted the move, acknowledging that he was an at-will employee who could be fired without cause.

“I’m an at-will employee and they can make that decision if they want to,” Gordon said after the meeting adjourned. “It has been a pleasure to serve for those years.”

The whole thing could be chalked up to a new mayor simply installing her own people, except that the changes were made at a special meeting while the vice chairman for the last 15 years, Dr. Brobson Lutz, was out of town. He too was replaced as vice chairman without explanation, although he remains a member of the board as representative of the Orleans Parish Medical Society.

“I’m extremely perplexed in that there’s an attack against one of the strongest 911 administrators I’ve ever known, and I’ve been associated with it since its inception in the 1980s,” Lutz told WWL-TV in an interview from New York.

The 911 Commission is a state agency, but its members include several city agencies, and the mayor appoints at-large members. Traditionally, those were community representatives, but Cantrell recently filled those spots with members of her own staff -- communications director Beau Tidwell and chief administrative officer Gilbert Montano.

The commission named Tidwell as its new chairman and the mayor’s Homeland Security director, Collin Arnold, as vice chairman before firing Gordon and elevating Morris.

Tidwell declined to give a reason for firing Gordon.

This week also marks the sudden departure of Col. Jerry Sneed. The retired Marine served as the city’s Homeland Security director under former mayors Ray Nagin and Mitch Landrieu, but was marginalized in recent years and moved to the 911 Center, where his role was limited.

