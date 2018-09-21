NEW ORLEANS -- The City of New Orleans seal is everywhere from the council chamber to NOPD uniforms and it could be getting a makeover.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell took to social media Friday to post a more inclusive version of the City of New Orleans seal, changing the skin tones of two-out-of-three people featured on the seal.

"Notice anything different?" the posts on Twitter and Facebook asked.

On the mayor's Facebook page, comments were generally positive to the change.

"Wow, good on you," wrote Nettie Parker Bauman. "(People of color) have been here since the beginning too! Appropriate."

According to the 1938 New Orleans City Guide, the seal most likely dates back to 1852, but an explanation of the seals symbolism is lacking.

"Below and partly within the semicircular inscription 'City of New Orleans' an Indian brave and maiden stand on each side of a shield, upon which a recumbent nude figure is shown saluting the sun rising above the mountains and sea," the excerpt from 1938 reads. "Above the shield are twenty-five circularly grouped stars, and below, an alligator."

Are the changes Cantrell posted permanent though? We reached out to the city for answers, but they have not responded.

