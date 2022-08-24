LIVE at 6 PM: Mayor Cantrell to address media in statement

It is unknown whether the mayor will be responding to recent controversies.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is planning a press conference for 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

It is unknown whether the mayor will be responding to recent controversies.

On Tuesday, Cantrell declined to respond to questions about her appearance at the sentencing hearing of a suspected carjacker.

The victim of the carjacking, Madison Bergeron, said the mayor has not reached out or listened to her victim impact statement.

"It revictimizes you, makes you think that what happened was just, wasn’t anything to you, like you didn’t care," Bergeron said. "Because if you did, you would’ve reached to us in the first place."

The mayor also raised fears last Thursday, that Mardi Gras 2023 could be called off due to police issues.

Cantrell released a statement the next day, walking back that pronouncement.

"We ARE NOT canceling Mardi Gras," The first line of the statement read.

The mayor has also received criticisms over her three separate visits out of the country this summer.

Last month, Cantrell canceled a planned visit to Singapore because of what she said was a morale issue within the New Orleans Police Department.

Cantrell has defended her trips abroad, calling New Orleans, "an international city."