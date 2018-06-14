NEW ORLEANS - "It's something that I'm taking very seriously," New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

Cantrell says she made a promise to disadvantage business owners when she ran for office that they will get equal and fair work in this city.

"I'm just wanting to let the contracting community know that we will not be an administration that allows for rules to be changed and to circumvent the rules on the back end. Especially when those following the rules on the front end should have the opportunity," Mayor Cantrell said.

Cantrell has been in office for less than 40 days and says she has noticed a prime contractor trying to remove a Disadvantaged Business Enterprise, also known as DBE's, from their jobs.

"When it came to my attention, about this prime wanting to remove the sub, and me taking that deeper dive and because of bonding insurance, when it wasn't required on the front end, I said no! And so, this has been a common practice of once a prime gets a contract, they then change their subs after the fact, and this is unacceptable," Mayor Cantrell said.

Cantrell says this particular business is affiliated with infrastructure work, but she would not name the main contractor specifically.

The city established an ordinance several years ago requiring 35 percent of contract work be given to certified DBE's.

Right now, the city has 559 certified firms registered with the city.

In the past, minority and women-owned businesses have voiced their anger and frustration, saying unfair business practices were being used against them by prime business contractors.

Oftentimes, those DBE's would inform city officials that they were not receiving equal and fair treatment in the field.

"We're just wanting to send a message that it is truly a new day, and we want to give our people a fair chance and a fair opportunity to build wealth and grow in the city of New Orleans," Mayor Cantrell said.

