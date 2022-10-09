'A lot of people talk the talk, but he walked the walk' | Moon Landrieu laid to rest

Celebrated for his achievements as a public servant and Civil Rights activist, it was clear Saturday that what Moon Landrieu was most proud of was his family.

NEW ORLEANS — How do you describe someone like Moon Landrieu?

The former New Orleans Mayor was famous for integrating and revitalizing New Orleans' city government and fathering a political dynasty in Louisiana politics.

But as he was laid to rest Saturday, it was clear that no one knew him better than his own family.

“The overarching message of my father’s life was that he lived a complete and total life for other people," Landrieu's son, former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, said during the service.

Hundreds gathered to pay their respects at Holy Name of Jesus Church on St. Charles Avenue for Moon Landrieu's funeral. And if you can judge a man by the friends he keeps, the crowd at Moon Landrieu's funeral spoke volumes.

"A lot of people talk the talk, but he walked the walk," Judge Kern Reese said.

"He was a work horse, not a show horse," Bob Tucker, the first Black employee hired at City Hall under Landrieu, said.

"I would try to talk to him about all of his accomplishments, do you remember this or that," Moon's daughter and former Senator Mary Landrieu said. "(he said) 'The thing I'm most proud of are you, the children and my grandchildren.' So, forget the kids. Okay, it's the grand kids that he was so proud of and his great grand kids.”

And it's clear how much they loved him back. Landrieu's nine children and 37 grand children were in attendance Saturday — honoring his memory in a way only they can.

"You know, they say everything you learned in life you learned and you need to know in life you learned in kindergarten, I think we could say everything we need to know in life we learned from Papaw," Erica Bergeron, Moon's granddaughter, said.

Moon Landrieu was buried after the funeral in private service. He leaves behind a legacy that will live on for generations.

