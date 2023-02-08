x
Local News

No Mega Millions jackpot winner, 2 winning tickets sold in Louisiana are worth $10K

One ticket was sold on the Northshore at the Time Saver on Gause Boulevard in Slidell. The other was sold in Youngsville La.

LOUISIANA, USA — While no one won the Mega Millions jackpot, two winning tickets sold in Louisiana are worth $10,000.

One of the tickets was sold on the Northshore. According to the Louisiana Lottery website, a ticket sold at the Time Saver on Gause Boulevard in Slidell matched five of the six numbers in last night's drawing. The other winning ticket was sold in Youngsville Louisiana near Lafayette.

The new estimated total is more than $1.25 billion but could increase by Friday’s drawing which would be the fourth largest jackpot ever.

If you win the jackpot the cash option would be an estimated $625 million.

