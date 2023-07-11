Did you win? Two Mega Millions tickets worth $30,000 total were sold in Louisiana

If you purchased a Mega Millions ticket in Gretna or Gonzales Louisiana, you could be holding a winning ticket worth tens of thousands of dollars.

While no one matched all the winning numbers to win the estimated half-a-billion-dollar jackpot, according to the Louisiana Lottery's website, a winning ticket was sold at the Budget Saver on Lafayette Street worth $10,000.

Last night’s winning numbers were 10-17-33-51-64 and the Mega Ball is 5.

Since no one matched all six numbers, the jackpot for Friday night's drawing will be worth an estimated $560 million but could rise higher before the drawing.