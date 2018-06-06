If you bought a lottery ticket on the Northshore, you might want to check your numbers.

According to the Louisiana Lottery Corporation, a Mega Millions ticket purchased in Slidell correctly matched four numbers and the Mega Ball in Tuesday’s drawing and is now worth $10,000. The ticket was sold at the Racetrac located at 1542 Gause Blvd.

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s drawing are 22-33-41-48-52 and the Mega Ball was 04. The multiplier was 2. Tuesday’s jackpot was $110 million.

