ST. BERNARD PARISH - "All those boxes you've put away, and you've compartmentalized your whole entire life. Now you have to open them up," Dana Asevado said.

Now, Asevado and Melissa Serigne must find the courage to speak up again.

Asevado and Serigne are second cousins. They've developed a bond over the years, because of a family tie which carries dark memories.

Between the ages of four and fourteen, Asevado was sexually abused by her two cousins, William and Lionel Serigne.

"I was raped and molested by both of them. And it was over a long period of time," Asevado said.

For Melissa Serigne, the abuse came from the man she should've trusted the most.

"I was molested by my father, William Serigne Sr. since I was, God, I can't even recall how little. I don't know when it first started," Serigne said. "It stopped when I was about 12 years old."

That's when she found the courage to finally tell him, no more.

"From then, he never did it to me. And in the back of my mind, I always hoped he was never doing it to someone else. But there were other victims besides Dana and myself. Numerous," Serigne said.

"It was years later that I found out that she had gone through the same thing," Asevado said.

In 2009, both women went to trial, William and Lionel Sergine were found guilty of child molestation and rape. Another relative also testified.

William Serigne was convicted of the forcible rape of Asevado, the sexual battery of his niece and aggravated incest of his daughter. He was sentenced to 44 years of hard labor without the benefit of parole.

Lionel Serigne was convicted of the aggravated rape of his cousin Asevado and was sentenced to life in prison.

But now, the defendants are appealing their convictions. Eddie Castaing represents William Serigne.

"The reason for the new trial was that the court of appeal, the fourth circuit of court of appeal determined that the state violated the constitution, violated all the rules. Violated the law," Castaing said.

According to the Court of Appeal opinion.

Asevado stated in the first grand jury she was not raped by William Serigne. But in the second grand jury two years later, she said the opposite.

The documents state the information was held from the defense, something known as the Brady Violation: failure to turn over essential material or favorable evidence.

The opinion also says both men were charged with raping Asevado at the same time. But during the grand jury, Asevado said it didn't happen.

"The defendants are entitled to the Bill of Rights. The fifth and sixth amendments. Due process of law, and a fair trial, and effective assistance of counsel. And they didn't get that," Castaing said.

But Asevado sticks by her word, saying the men did molest and rape her at the same time.

The two defendants are also asking a bond hearing. They want their bond set at $175,000 each.

Melissa and Dana say they're going to do everything they can to ensure the two men never see the light of day. They're hoping that the judge seriously considers the case.

"I hope he takes into consideration if he lets these people out, William and Lionel, the lives that'll be affected by it. They have years of pent up things that they've never let out. And I just fear for the person that it gets let out on," Serigne said.

Caresse Jackman can be reached at cjackman@wwltv.com.

