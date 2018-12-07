Nearly six years after a shooting during a home invasion left him incapacitated, and three months after he passed away, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s office has determined that Sanford “Bull” Kaynor died from his gunshot wounds.

Kaynor, a successful Uptown attorney, was left paralyzed and unable to speak after being shot in his driveway in an Oct. 2, 2012, home invasion.

Despite Kaynor’s catastrophic injuries, he lingered for six years, frequently in and out of the hospital. He was 58 when he died peacefully at his home on April 19, his wife Grace by his side.

Three men – Byron Johnson, Devante Billy and Charles Carter Jr. – are each serving lengthy prison sentences for their roles in the shooting and home invasion, a crime spree that ended 17 days later with the fatal shooting of UNO student Valan May. Johnson, then 20, and Billy, then 18, are serving 45 and 60 years respectively for their roles in the crimes. Carter, then 16, was convicted at trial and sentenced to life plus 362 years.

With Kaynor’s cause of death now officially attributed to the shooting, the District Attorney’s office said it will review the case to determine if it will file any new charges against the killers.

The shooting left Kaynor instantly paralyzed from the waist down. In surgery, his injuries cost him his gall bladder and parts of his liver and intestines. Complications then left him brain-damaged, unable to communicate or care for himself.

Even with around-the-clock nursing care, Kaynor had to be rushed to the hospital at the brink of death more than a dozen times since the shooting.

“Poor Sandy has been near death so many times,” said family friend Michael Harold. “Suddenly Sandy's doing better, then suddenly he's doing worse. It's been a roller coaster ride for the last five years.”

Shortly before he died, Kaynor left the hospital after suffering from major infections. His wife said she was fortunate to be with him during his final moments.

“I was holding his hand and he just let go. He slipped away. He opened his eyes and he looked at me and he just slipped away,” she said.

In addition to his wife, Kaynor was survived by a son, Granville, and daughter, Phoebe.

Mike Perlstein can be reached at mperlstein@wwltv.com.

© 2018 WWL