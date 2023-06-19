'This is personal', OPCD mental health crisis director ready to meet the need

"Through COVID we took a little hiatus but through it all, we knew the need was still there," Dr. Jennifer Avegno, New Orleans Health Director said.

NEW ORLEANS — The Orleans Parish Communication District officially launched its newest branch of the emergency services department last week. The work on this started right before the COVID-19 pandemic, and now it's a reality.

Dr. Jennifer Avegno, the Director of the New Orleans Public Health District said, "Through COVID we took a little hiatus but through it all, we knew the need was still there. We took out time, this is serious we didn't want to throw up any old program. We got the right people, the research, there was a city council task force looking at this I mean this is a big deal a fourth first responder."

It's called the Mobile Crisis Intervention Unit. The goal is to help people who are experiencing a mental health crisis which simultaneously relieving the burden off of NOPD officers. Less than a month into the program, officials say they've already seen a 36% decrease in NOPD calls for service. They've already taken over 100 calls where a crisis intervention advocate in a mental health professional has responded to non-violent mental health calls. So, far they are getting between 7 to 8 calls a day.

"Right now, we're right on target, but I think once the word gets out then we're probably going to have more calls as people realize this is an avenue for them," said Dr. Avegno. "We want the service to be available for everyone, but we really want to make sure that we will get it right before we think about expanding."

"I'm feeling so great. This is long overdue," said Tyesha Rhodes.

Rhodes is a licensed clinical social worker, who has been working in the mental health sphere for over a decade. Having worked with nonprofits and partnered with the MCIU program Resources for Human Development for the last 12 years, it was a smooth transition into the role of director for the MCIU Program.

Rhodes said, "I'm excited to do the work. There are so many people who need help in the community. So, I'm just ready to help the people in the city that I was born and raised in."

As a mental health professional, Rhodes has seen the impact of gaps in mental health care firsthand, even in her own family. During the pandemic, Rhodes noticed a change in her father. She kept a watchful eye and supported him where she could, but sadly he died by suicide. That loss pushes her to serve the community in this way every day.

"Personally, I think he was battling depression, but of course a man of New Orleans and our culture, the stigma that is associated with it, we rarely can ever get a hold of it. I lost him to suicide," Rhodes said. "It just let me know that my job here wasn't done. My work had to just kind of press a little harder. I just had to dig a little deeper. If I can just save one person, one family one daughter from failing, and when I felt when I lost my dad, my job is done."

Rhodes said she knows the MCIU is a new program and wants the community to know that the team is ready to answer the call for service whenever it comes.

"This program is not just led by someone that's professionally cleared and ready to do this job, but personally, it's personal. So, when it's personal, that journey is different. We're here we're committed to you, and we'll comment when you call," said Rhodes.

While the program is designed to help people who are actively in a crisis, Dr. Avegno said they are actively working on improving all access to mental health care in the city of New Orleans.

"The gaps are great and so we're not going to sit on our laurels and say, 'Oh, great, we've solved everything.' We know that we're filling a gap. Now we've got to turn our attention to some of the longer-term needs of our mental health population. Whether that's inpatient, outpatient assistance with accessing treatment, and we're starting to do that with our partners across the city, but I think that's going to be our next area of focus," said Dr. Avegno.