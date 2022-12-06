x
Metairie deacon pleads guilty to four counts of sex crimes with child

Wheeler will have to register as a sex offender for 15 years and can never contact the victim for the rest of his life.
METAIRIE, La. — A former deacon at Saint Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Metairie has pleaded guilty to indecent behavior charges.

Virgil Masey Wheeler III entered the plea on Tuesday as part of a plea agreement. 

He was arrested in March 2021 on suspicion of having sex and taking showers with a boy between 2000 and 2002. 

After Tuesday's plea, a judge sentenced wheeler to five years probation.

Wheeler will also have to register as a sex offender for 15 years and can never contact the victim for the rest of his life.

