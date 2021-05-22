Metairie man wanted for Friday night Jefferson murder, possibly fleeing to Houston: JPSO

Investigators are looking for Larry Richardson, 40, describing him as 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 160 pounds.

JEFFERSON, La. — A Metairie man wanted for shooting and killing a woman in Jefferson Friday night has fled the area and is possibly headed to Texas, sheriff deputies said.

Larry Richardson Jr, 40, is wanted for shooting and killing the woman before he went into hiding, a spokesperson with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said in a Saturday release.

JPSO Public Affairs Division Commander Capt. Jason Rivarde said investigators are looking for Richardson, describing him as 5 feet and 10 inches tall and about 160 pounds.

Richardson was last seen driving a silver 2020 Toyota Camry with a Louisiana license plate:275DJG.

Deputies responded to the 3400 block of Mole Cottage St after reports of gunshots in the area just after 7 p.m. Friday

When they arrived, they found a woman with several gunshot wounds, deputies said.

She died before she could be taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers.

As homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything, the investigation is far from over, but deputies said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.