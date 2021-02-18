Metairie sewerage main breaks, closing part of West Napoleon, JP councilman says

Jefferson Parish Councilman Scott Walker said there is no anticipation that anyone's services would be affected.

NEW ORLEANS — A 66 inch main used to pump wastewater to a treatment plant was broken in Metairie, a Jefferson Parish official said on Thursday on Twitter.

The break happened on West Napoleon Avenue's eastbound lanes between Transcontinental Drive and Clearview Parkway, Jefferson Parish Councilman Scott Walker said

"There is a 66-inch, broken sewerage force main in the area of 4734 W. Napoleon," Walker said on Twitter. "At this time, there is no anticipation of any interruption to sewerage service."

A section of West Napoleon Avenue will be closed to traffic to allow crews to make the necessary repairs."

The councilman didn't specify if the damage was caused by the cold weather that has caused interruptions in water and power services in the New Orleans area.

There is a 66-inch, broken sewerage force main in the area of 4734 W. Napoleon. At this time, there is no anticipation of any interruption to sewerage service. This section of W. Napoleon will be shut down in order to safely do this work. — Councilman Scott Walker (@ScottWalkerJP) February 18, 2021

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.