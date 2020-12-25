x
Metairie woman arrested for fatal Monday morning hit & run

A Crimestoppers tip led the investigation to the Metairie woman, Bridget Benton, 56.

NEW ORLEANS — Four days after a Lexus fled the scene of a fatal hit & run in Metairie on Monday morning, police arrested a Metairie woman for the crime in Hancock, Mississippi on Christmas Eve. 

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators first identified Benton as a person of interest, but she was arrested and booked with negligent homicide, felony hit & run and obstruction of justice.

Benton will be moved to Jefferson Parish for prosecution.

The bicyclist was driving in the roadway in the 2200 block of Veterans Memorial Boulevard around 3 a.m. Monday when a vehicle hit him from behind, a JPSO spokesman said.

A passer-by stopped at the scene and called 911, Captain Jason Rivarde said.

"The victim was pronounced dead on the scene," Rivarde said. 

