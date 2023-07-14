Caught on video: Possible meteor streaks across the sky near New Orleans

A possible meteor was seen streaking across the sky at about 4:30 a.m. on Friday. The video shows a brilliantly bright fireball lighting up the early morning sky.

GRETNA, La. — An incredibly rare sight in the sky was caught on a doorbell camera in Gretna.

WWL-TV Meteorologist Payton Malone says it is possibly a meteor or space debris falling to the earth, but it is hard to say what the bizarre light in the sky was.

