NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police are asking for the public's help to find a teenage girl last seen on Halloween night.

According to the NOPD, 13-year-old Mae Peebles was last seen in the 3500 block of Garden Oaks Drive in Algiers around 7 p.m. on Oct. 31.

She has not been heard from or seen since then and was reported missing Friday.

Police said Peebles stands 5'7" tall but no further information was available, such as what she was last seen wearing or where she may be now.

That's why police are asking anyone with information on Peebles whereabouts to call NOPD detectives at 504-658-6040.

