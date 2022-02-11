MISSING: 14-year-old considered to be in danger

HOLDEN, La. — Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office for a missing 14-year-old.
Destiny Taylor Pope was last seen at 32845 LA Hwy 1036 in Holden, LA.
Destiny is a white female with long brown hair and brown eyes. She is five feet tall and weighs approximately 125 lbs. Destiny was last seen wearing a green John Deere t-shirt, glasses and black leggings. Destiny has a medical condition that could impair her judgement and is considered to be in danger.
If anyone has information leading to the whereabouts of Destiny Taylor Pope, please contact Det. Aaron Bond with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241.