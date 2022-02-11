MISSING: 14-year-old considered to be in danger

Destiny has a medical condition that could impair her judgement and is considered to be in danger.

HOLDEN, La. — Louisiana State Police has issued a Level II Endangered Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office for a missing 14-year-old.

Destiny Taylor Pope was last seen at 32845 LA Hwy 1036 in Holden, LA.

Destiny is a white female with long brown hair and brown eyes. She is five feet tall and weighs approximately 125 lbs. Destiny was last seen wearing a green John Deere t-shirt, glasses and black leggings. Destiny has a medical condition that could impair her judgement and is considered to be in danger.