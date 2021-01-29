MISSING: 32-year-old New Orleans area woman last seen in December

Tiffany is 5 feet and an inch tall and weighs about 125 pounds. Her eyes and hair are brown.

ST BERNARD, La. — Sheriff deputies asked the public for help finding a 32-year-old woman who has been missing for more than a month, a release said Friday morning.

Tiffany Chatham was last seen in the areas where she frequently spends her time: where Orleans and St. Bernard parishes meet — specifically in Arabi and the Lower 9th Ward, the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office release said.

Tiffany is 5 feet and an inch tall and weighs about 125 pounds. Her eyes and hair are brown.

A missing person flyer shared by SBPSO said and photos show tattoos on Tiffany's lower back, mid-back, and on left shoulder and arm.

"Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Chatham is asked to contact St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Donald Johnson at 504. 421.2706, the Criminal Investigations Bureau at 504. 271.TIPS or 8477 or (504) 271-2501," the release said.

Anyone willing to share information that can help the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

