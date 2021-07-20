Missing 4-year-old: Dam being built to drain canal as search continues

Dive teams have struggled over the past several days because of poor conditions in the water.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is continuing efforts to dam off part of a canal in Jean Lafitte National Park in order to drain it and search the canal bed for a missing 4-year-old who reportedly disappeared from the shore last week.

The search for Ellis Boudean, a boy with autism from Westwego, began Thursday after he reportedly went missing while on a walk with his mother and 3-year-old sister.

Several social media posts began pouring in, asking for help in finding the missing boy.

Volunteer teams over the weekend searched the swampy land near the canal, while JPSO and other law enforcement agencies trawled the waterway for Boudean.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said they do not have any evidence the boy is on land, and said officials fully expect to find him in the water.

"This is a sad situation and we’re trying to give them some type of closure. They’re appreciative of our efforts," said Lopinto.

Dive teams have struggled over the past several days because of poor conditions in the water. An infestation of duckweed — a tough aquatic plant — and debris such as fishhooks embedded along the bottom of the canal have made the underwater search slow and difficult.

The dam was approved Monday, with work originally expected to finish by midnight. But Tuesday morning, crews were back out finishing the blockage.