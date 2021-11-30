MISSING: 75-year-old man with dementia in St. John Parish

Deputies say Terry Vinet left his home in the 500 block of Mimosa Drive on Sunday, November 28th and has not yet returned.

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. — Detectives with the St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff's Office are asking for help finding 75-year-old Terry Vinet.

Deputies say Vinet left his home in the 500 block of Mimosa Drive on Sunday, November 28th and has not yet returned.

He's described as a very thin, white male, who walks "slumped" over. He is 5-ft., 4-inches tall, weighs about 120 pounds, and has an injury to his left eye.

Vinet was last seen wearing a black and white baseball hat (same as the one in the picture) and a black and white jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes.

Vinet also suffers from dementia and has not taken any medication since November 28, 2021.