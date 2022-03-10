Missing: 80-year-old man missing from his Livingston Parish home

Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office for 80-year-old Hubert Neucere.

Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office for 80-year-old Hubert Neucere. Troopers say Neucere was missing from his Walker, La., home around 6:40 a.m. and is believed to be traveling in a 2016 maroon GMC Canyon with Louisiana license plate Y131106.

State police say his truck was last seen Thursday morning at 5:34 a.m. at the intersection of US 61 (Airline Highway) and Prescott Road in North Baton Rouge.

Neucere is described as a white man with white hair and brown eyes. He is about 5 foot 5 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He was possibly wearing blue jeans, a red shirt, cowboy hat and cowboy boots.

Family members say Neucere suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment and he requires daily medication.

Anyone with information about Neucere’s whereabouts is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-686-2241.