NEW ORLEANS -- Early Thursday morning many woke up to an unusual alarm.

It was an Amber Alert for missing 9-month-old Liam Allen, taken from Jeanerette, La. Some folks weren't sure why they got the alert for something 2-hours away from New Orleans, but Tara Thompson, a mother, didn't question it.

"If there's a child that's missing or a child that's endangered, we all should know," Thompson said.

The infant's grandmother told Eyewitness News affiliate KLFY that the child's mother had gone inside a church in Jeanerette to pray for about 15 minutes, around 10 p.m. Wednesday night. That's when Terry Doehling of Lafayette, caught on camera casing cars, found the one Liam was sleeping in. The car’s motor was left running.

"If you’re going in to pray and you leave your angel in the car then you let the devil walk you into church," Janelle Allen Charles, Liam's grandmother said.

Authorities found Doehling around 2:30 a.m. in a downtown parking lot near the intersection of Poydras and Camp Streets. He's now facing charges of child desertion and possession of a stolen car, but will also face charges of child abduction and theft when he is transported back.

"Oh my goodness, thank God that everything worked out," Allison Gorlin, a Bywater resident said.

Police haven't released how the child was found, whether it was through tips, or investigators found him, but said he was reunited with his parents at a New Orleans Hospital.

Some say they didn't get the alert. We asked State Police, they explained to us the agency is in charge of activating the alert, but sometimes people leave their alerts off, or cell towers don't deliver alerts correctly.

