Missing New Orleans woman's car found in Breaux Bridge

Mya Davis has been missing since November.

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. — The New Orleans Police Department needs help finding a woman who has been missing since November.

They are working to find Mya Davis, 23, who was last seen November 11, when she left her home in the 11000 block of Longview Drive.

Investigators say Davis was driving a 2013 silver Chevy Malibu when she went missing.

Her Malibu was last tracked to the Breaux Bridge, Louisiana area however, Davis has not been heard from or seen since police say.

She is described as a Black female, 5'5" tall, weighing approximately 130 lbs.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mya Davis, please contact Seventh District detectives at (504) 658-6070.