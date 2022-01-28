Missing elderly woman last seen one month ago

New Orleans Police are asking you to be on the lookout for Cynthia Hanning Guidry

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are asking for your help finding an elderly woman from the Fairgrounds neighborhood.

74-year-old Cynthia Hanning Guidry was last seen by her neighbor more than a month ago. She's described as a white female, 5'6" and 160 pounds. She lives in the 3600 block of DeSaix Boulevard.

If you know where Guidry is, you're asked to call Third District Person Crimes Detectives at 504-658-6030 or contact CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111.

The missing person's report was filed on January 27, 2022 in the Third District.