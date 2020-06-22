Missing Marrero man found, JPSO says

UPDATE: Jamie Butler has been located safe and healthy.

Jamie 'Cooley' Butler last seen in Marrero Friday night is missing, and deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office need help to find him.

Butler, 21, was last seen near Drange and Michael streets around 11 p.m. Friday, JPSO spokesperson Jason Rivarde said in a release.

New to the area, Butler recently moved to Marrero. He has a medical condition that may make it more difficult for him to find his way home.

Anyone with information about Jamie Butler’s whereabouts should call the JPSO Missing Persons Section at 504-364-5300 or call 911.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

