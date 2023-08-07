Search underway for missing kayaker in St. Charles Parish

Sheriff's office says the man's family reported him missing after he was seen going overboard while kayaking in the Mississippi River near Hahnville.

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — A search is underway for an Oklahoma man who went missing while kayaking on the Mississippi River in St Charles Parish.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office says search efforts are underway to locate Melvin Phillip Emde, 41, from Talihina, Oklahoma.

Melvin Emde was reported missing by a family member after he was seen going overboard while kayaking in the Mississippi River near Matis Road in Hahnville, LA just after midnight on Monday.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to contact Detective Joshua Deroche with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 783-6807, (985) 783-1135, or jderoche@stcharlessheriff.org.