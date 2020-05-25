Report: Chalmette woman rescued, 2 New Orleans men still missing off Alabama coast

Monday morning, a search began for two more missing swimmers: Ryan Guy and Darius Robinson. Both are 28 and from New Orleans.

ORANGE BEACH, Ala — A Chalmette woman was rescued from the water near an Alabama beach Sunday, according to local news outlets. Two swimmers from New Orleans are still missing.

According to the report by WKRG, an Alabama-based TV station, 28-year-old Jasmine Brundy of Chalmette, LA was pulled from the water near Orange Beach Sunday night.

Monday morning, a search began for two more missing swimmers: Ryan Guy and Darius Robinson. Both are 28 and from New Orleans.

Witnesses reportedly told authorities that the woman, who was found face down in the water near Perdido Pass, was seen earlier in the day clinging to a floatation device with the two others, waving for help.

The search was called off Sunday when night fell and resumed in the morning.

