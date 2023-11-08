Mississippi grassfire closes I-10 near Louisiana state line

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has closed a section of Interstate 10 due to a raging grassfire near the state line.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss — The Mississippi Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 10 between MS Highway 607 at the NASA/Waveland exit and Hwy 603 at the Bay St. Louis exit due to a raging grassfire on Friday.

Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Hwy 607, while westbound traffic is re-routed onto Hwy 603.

The situation is causing major delays.

MDOT is warning drivers that smoke is limiting visibility.

Current scene on I-10E at the 607 exit in Mississippi. You can see the smoke from that grass fire, which has shut down I-10 in both directions. ⁦Photo courtesy Stacie Bourgeois (my wife). ⁦@WWLTV⁩ pic.twitter.com/DEeWVkX5aJ — Lamar Bourgeois III (@lamarbourgeois) August 11, 2023

Traffic alert if you're driving through Mississippi. @WWLTV https://t.co/UCIDhIuWSn — Lamar Bourgeois III (@lamarbourgeois) August 11, 2023

An hour later, MDOT reported another grassfire along Interstate 20 in Rankin County east of Jackson.

Officials are reporting delays in the eastbound lanes.

Check back for further updates.