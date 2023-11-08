Mississippi grassfire closes I-10 near Louisiana state line

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss — The Mississippi Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 10 between MS Highway 607 at the NASA/Waveland exit and Hwy 603 at the Bay St. Louis exit due to a raging grassfire on Friday.
Eastbound traffic is being diverted onto Hwy 607, while westbound traffic is re-routed onto Hwy 603.
The situation is causing major delays.
MDOT is warning drivers that smoke is limiting visibility.
An hour later, MDOT reported another grassfire along Interstate 20 in Rankin County east of Jackson.
Officials are reporting delays in the eastbound lanes.
Check back for further updates.
