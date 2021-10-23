Mom has lost 25 years with son to non-unanimous conviction

In 48 out of 50 states, Jackson would have had the right to a retrial, but not in Louisiana.

SHREVEPORT, La. — Brandon Jackson, 49, was convicted of armed robbery in 1997. He is serving a life sentence for a crime he says he didn’t commit.

To this day, he denies that he was involved in the holdup of Applebee’s in Bossier City.

Two members of the 12-person jury that convicted him also found him not guilty.

Louisiana has been an outlier among states allowing people to be convicted of serious offenses without the unanimous consent of a jury.

In 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court deemed the practice unconstitutional. However, earlier in 2021, the justices ruled that cases closed before the decision do not have to be retried.

Non-unanimous jury convictions have left more than 1,500 Louisianans imprisoned, most are serving life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Mollie Peoples’ son is one of the many.

After 25 years, she is still advocating for Jackson. Peoples has been to every court hearing he’s ever had and has a strong faith in her child’s innocence.

“God says to ask, seek and knock. Ask and it shall be given. Seek and you shall find. Knock and the door shall be open. I have been asking 25 years for mercy, for peace, to increase my faith; and God has sustained me for a reason. I keep wondering what that reason is, so I have stopped asking. My hope is that I live long enough to see him walk out of prison a free man,” Peoples said.

MOTHER AND SON

Peoples worked as a teacher for more than 30 years, including stints at Fair Park High School, JS Clark Elementary and Huntington High teaching history, social studies, Black history, speech, drama and debate.

“I have always had two or three part-time jobs because I’ve had to raise my children,” Peoples said. “That’s why my body is worn down now. I have worked all my life.”

She retired from education in 1996 and now spends her days advocating for Jackson. At 74, Peoples suffers from heart issues but said she remains resilient because God has sustained her.

Jackson has always suffered from asthma ever since he was a young child.

Peoples said, “He was a bubble baby. He really didn’t get to live and enjoy life until he was 15. He had missed so much; he would sit up at the picture window at home and look out while his brothers played. When he got old enough and he could master his asthma, he went crazy.”

While at Angola, Jackson suffered a severe asthma attack that left him in a coma after someone was pepper-sprayed in a cell above him. Jackson begged the doctor to save him.

It’s just one of the many stories Peoples has written in the 50-plus journals she’s filled about her son’s incarceration.

“The analogy I use for me and Brandon is I am the little engine that could, and he is the Phoenix rising,” she said. “He is going to rise up, I have faith and hope that he is going to do good things because he’s got so many plans.”

Peoples said that Jackson wants to help young people because he says that too many young people are going to prison and are unable to understand the importance of education. Brandon has continued to learn throughout his time behind bars.

Since being in prison, Jackson has taken more than a dozen classes. Peoples said that she gives him assignments almost every day, and he will come back with a response.

Peoples said, “I told him one time don’t serve time, allow time to serve you. If you start being busy and working your mind and doing things, time will move on. But stagnant water doesn’t run, it’s got to be an inflow and outflow.”

JACKSON TODAY

Jackson was to have a hearing on Oct. 21, but it was postponed to Feb. 3. His lawyers are trying to apply for post-conviction relief regarding the split jury conviction.

The appeal could lead to his release, a new trial, modification of sentence or other changes.

“In theoretical world where this is granted Brandon is entitled to a new trial completely,” Claude-Michael Comeau, Jackson’s attorney said.

In 48 out of 50 states, Jackson would have had the right to a retrial, but not in Louisiana.

“We feel very strongly that the law commands a new trial,” Comeau said.

It was one of two states where someone could be sentenced to life without parole without the unanimous decision of a jury, meaning even if one or two people have reasonable doubt, the accused could still be convicted.

For Jackson and Peoples, there is still an uphill battle to fight.