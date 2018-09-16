A monkey that escaped University of Louisiana at Lafayette's New Iberia Research Center on Saturday has been found.

According to a post on the university’s Facebook page, the monkey escaped due to a “cage failure,” the university says. The monkey is in good health following a veterinary exam and he is currently under veterinary observation for the next few days before he returns to his social group, according to the university.

The monkey, a 12-pound Rhesus macaque, is a part of a breeding group. Before found, the monkey was last seen on Sunday morning near the Sugarena before going into a nearby wooded area.

