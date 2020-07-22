More evictions expected as CARES Act expires

"What's so frustrating about this is that it was predictable," said Andreanecia Morris, Executive Director for Housing NOLA.

NEW ORLEANS — An elderly man in New Orleans became homeless after being evicted several days ago. His story is just one of many evictions with more expected as the CARES act expires.

Eyewitness News learned about him after receiving an email with a picture of him outside the home with his dog and belongings. He didn't have anywhere to go.

The man did not want to be identified or speak on camera, but it doesn't appear his eviction is linked to the coronavirus pandemic. After hearing his story, we spoke with two community leaders who are expecting more evictions soon.

"What's so frustrating about this is that it was predictable," said Andreanecia Morris, Executive Director for Housing NOLA.

Morris has been fighting for funding to help renters with payments in the midst of the pandemic.

"We think there are two kinds of folks that need to be assisted right now - folks who lost jobs, wages because of COVID and the people who were vulnerable before COVID," she said.

"It's a very dangerous situation that is about to occur in New Orleans and throughout the state," said First City Court Clerk of New Orleans Austin Badon.

According to Badon, about 80 landlords have filed evictions since the statewide moratorium banning evictions ended last month.

"These evictions that we started taking back in June were already in the works pre-pandemic," he said.

Saturday the federal CARES Act expires. The act had its own moratorium on evictions, this one for federally funded housing. Badon thinks that means more evictions are on the way.

"The landlord has to give a 30 day notice, so I expect my office going to have a flood of people especially landlords around August 25th," Badon said.

Badon acknowledges landlords are in a tough spot too because without rent, they can't pay bills.

"I understand they need to get paid their rent, especially their back rent and they have bills to pay as well," he said.

He's advising tenants to speak with their landlords if they struggle to pay rent.

"Reach out to their landlords, have some dialogue, come up with a payment plan. Landlords don't want to evict them, they're not in the business of doing that," he said.

When the CARES Act ends Saturday, the $600 a week federal unemployment benefits also expire, so benefits will drop to $247 a week in Louisiana.

