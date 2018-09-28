NEW ORLEANS -- Dr. Christine Ford's testimony captivated the nation, but what kind of impact will it have on the reporting of sexual assault? Eyewitness News talked with abuse advocates to learn whether the way Ford was treated could have a chilling effect, or inspire more victims to come forward.

"We've received more calls from people who were sexually assaulted in the past, and their memories are being stirred up," Shirly Young, an advocate with the Metro Centers for Community Advocacy in Jefferson, said.

And Young says there's no guess as to why some are calling in.

"It's noticeable," she said. "They've mentioned the Kavanaugh hearing."

Young estimates at least three calls within the last three days have come to her, specifically mentioning the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearing.

But beyond her office, the Rape Abuse Incest and National Network says the people they've helped yesterday spiked to 201 percent.

At the same time, could watching Dr. Ford tell her story before national scrutiny prevent victims from coming forward? Young points out there aren't any stats to back that up, nor would most victims go before such a public stage.

"It's true, but we've also heard that people have come forward in talking about this particular case that they didn't realize that they were sexually assaulted," she said.

The Center also points out there was a spike shortly after the Harvey Weinstein incident last October. In one week the center received about 40 calls citing that case. And while there are worries there could be a negative effect, with some victims less likely to speak out, what Young sees in this hearing, is a survivor who may help more relate.

"She's coming forward with something that happened to her that's very disturbing to her, that caused her to have symptoms, that affected her life," she said.

Metro is available to help victims anywhere. And if you or someone you know needs crisis counseling, the 24-hour hotline is 504 837 5400.

