More than 1200 tires being picked up in Slidell

There's no word on who illegally dumped the tires.

SLIDELL, La. — Clean-up crews in St. Tammany Parish are cleaning up more than 1200 discarded tires on Leaning Oak Drive in Slidell. According to St. Tammany Parish's Public Information Officer. Mike Vinsanau, they don't know who dumped the tires, but they believe they've been there for at least a year, if not longer.

Vinsanau said the cleanup project is costing the parish about $6000.

