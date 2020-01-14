NEW ORLEANS — More than 1,900 Entergy lost power around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Entergy's outage map said.

Most of the customers affected were north of West Esplanade Avenue between the Duncan and Elmwood canals, near the Pontchartrain Convention and Civic Center.

The Entergy outage map said the 1,977 customers should have their power back up by 7 p.m. Tuesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated periodically. Check back with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

