More than 2,000 lose power in Gentilly Terrace as heat index could reach 110

"Crews are working to get power back to people as fast as possible," Sabatini said. "All customers affected by the outage should have power back around 10:30 a.m."

NEW ORLEANS — More than 2,000 New Orleans residents are feeling the heat without electricity after downed power lines affected was appears to be the entire Gentilly Terrace neighborhood Sunday morning.

Your Local Weather Expert Payton Malone said the heat index in New Orleans can reach up to 110 degrees Sunday.

Entergy spokeswoman Lee Sabatini said crews were working at the site to make repairs while other crews were switching as many customers as possible to alternative power networks.

Sabatini said she didn't know what exactly brought the powerlines down, but she did know that a pole was brought down as well.

"Crews are working to get power back to people as fast as possible," Sabatini said. "All customers affected by the outage should have power back around 10:30 a.m."

Residents affected by the power outage should keep windows and doors closed, close their curtains and blinds, and stay hydrated, Sabatini said.

People should avoid opening their refrigerators and freezers; food stored in those appliances should still be good for a few hours if they stay closed, Sabatini said.

Ready.nola.gov has these pointers for people dealing with extreme heat:

Stay cool

Stay inside in air conditioning.

Go to air-conditioned places like a library, NORDC rec center, or mall.

Stay out of the sun and wear a hat. Take breaks often.

Check on family, friends, and neighbors.

Don't leave your pets outside or in a car.

Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Avoid alcohol and sugary drinks.

Remind others to drink water.

Stay informed

Stay informed about weather conditions.

Know the symptoms of heat illness.