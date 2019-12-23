NEW ORLEANS — UPDATE: The bulk of customers affected by the outage have had their power restored.

More than 2,300 people were without power in Jefferson Parish Sunday evening, according to Entergy's outage map.

The bulk of Jefferson Parish residents without power were in the West Bank.

The map shows 1,971 customers around Manhattan Boulevard between Lapalco and Gretna boulevards who were without power.

The map said the outage should have been resolved by 8 p.m.

Another outage in the Spanish Oaks area affected more than 100 customers.

WWL-TV contacted Entergy spokespersons, but they gave no information about what caused the outage.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.