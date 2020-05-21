NEW ORLEANS — With caps, gowns and diplomas, it seemed like a high school graduation ceremony for Chalmette High School seniors Wednesday afternoon. Except, there’s no audience, just cheering family members on the side, and video cameras capturing every moment.

“I think we’ve all kind of grown from whatever has happened recently, and I’m proud to at least be able to graduate like this,” said graduating senior Elijah Geeting.

Geeting, soon to be majoring in theatre, says walking across that stage helps put a cap on a senior year he was looking forward to, that suddenly ended.

“For years before this, I saw so many of my friends graduate the way that all the other classes have and the fact that we can’t do that, it’s a lot, but I’m glad we get some sort of final goodbye to the high school,” said Geeting.

He’s not the only one getting to say goodbye. When all the flashes are done, more than 500 graduates will have their own personal ceremony. All the cheers, pictures and diplomas will then be edited together and played virtually for everyone to see. It’s a process that takes weeks to accomplish, for moments to cherish a lifetime.

“It’s taken a lot of planning, a lot of effort,” said Principal Wayne Warner

Warner knows about planning and effort. He’s seen more than 50 graduations, as principal at Chalmette High. This class he says, is one of the most perseveering.

“We tried to give them the best possible solution to the problem of graduation, and I think it’s paid off well. I think the families and the kids really enjoy the fact they can walk across the stage,” said Warner.

For Sadie Graffia, who plans to be an X-ray technician, the move from high school to Delgado, is now a little more complete.

“It’s not the same but at least we’re all crossing the stage,” said Graffia.

It’s short walk, for seniors who’ve come a long way. The plan is to broadcast that graduation ceremony online in early June.

