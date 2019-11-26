NEW ORLEANS — A Denham Springs Boy Scout Leader was arrested and charged with more than 500 counts of having child pornography Tuesday, The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate reported.

Randy D Miller Jr., 49, was booked into Livingston Parish jail on a $50 million bond, the report said.

A Boy Scouts of America website said Miller was involved with the Livingston Parish-area Boy Scouts chapter, the Advocate report said.

Randy Miller was listed as a district Pinewood Derby host with the Istrouma Area Council on the website, and the phone number on the website and Miller's number are the same.

RELATED: Tremé: Death of a neighborhood, survival of a culture

RELATED: Thanksgiving, Truman and turkey: Here's how Americans almost had a turkey-free holiday

RELATED: Trump tells impeachment jokes before pardoning turkey

Miller's role was to supervise the event for the Nawganti District which includes Livingston, East and West Feliciana, and Pointe Coupee Parishes in Louisiana and Wilkinson County in Mississippi, the report said.

The Boys Scouts chapter hasn't responded to the Advocate's request for comment, the report said.

The arrest was the result of a joint investigation involving the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.