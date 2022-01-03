More than a dozen vehicle thefts, most at gunpoint, in New Orleans over a 3-day period

Since Friday, more than a dozen vehicles have been stolen in the city of New Orleans, most at gunpoint.

NEW ORLEANS — Since Friday, more than a dozen vehicles have been stolen in the city of New Orleans, most at gunpoint. In some cases the victim was stopped and sitting in their vehicle, in other cases the victim was either getting into or exiting their vehicle. Here is a list of similar incidents as reported by the New Orleans Police Department over a three-day period:

January 2, 2022

4:41 PM, Howard Avenue & Carondelet Street

As the victims were parking their vehicle, they were approached by two unknown armed subjects. The subjects pulled victim #1 out of the vehicle and made the other exit the vehicle. The subjects jumped into the 2022 BMW X5 and fled the location.

4:53 PM, City Park Avenue & Anseman Avenue

A black jeep Cherokee bearing a Texas license plate pulled in front of the victim's vehicle. The passenger exited the vehicle and pointed a firearm at the victim. The victim exited his vehicle and the subject entered. Both vehicles fled westbound on City Park Avenue.

5:45 PM, 1300 block Esplanade Avenue

The victim was sitting inside his parked vehicle when he was approached by the subjects who knocked on his window, showing their guns. The subjects demanded the victim exit the vehicle. The victim complied, and the subjects fled in the victim's grey Mazda CX3.

7:14 PM, 8000 block of Nelson Street

The victim arrived at his residence when he was approached by subject #1 and subject # 2 on foot. Subject #3 arrived in an unknown vehicle. The subjects approached the victim demanding his property. Subject #1 and subject #2 fled in the victim's black 2021 Nissan Rouge bearing license plate LA 662EPY eastbound on Nelson Street.

January 1, 2022

3:20 PM, 1000 block Desire Street

The suspect approached the victim, who was outside of her vehicle and demanded victim's keys at gunpoint. She complied, and the suspect fled in victim's vehicle.

5:38 PM, 3100 block Ursulines Avenue

The victim was inside of her silver 2013 Lexus when the suspect knocked on her vehicle's window, telling her to exit the vehicle. The victim complied, and the suspects fled in victim's vehicle.

9:15 PM, 6300 block Camp Street

An armed suspect exited a gold SUV and demanded victim's property. The victim complied, and the suspects fled in their vehicle and in the victim's blue 2014 Jeep Cherokee.

9:32 PM, 400 block South Solomon Street

The victim pulled into his driveway when two suspects in a dark SUV followed. One suspect exited the vehicle and demanded victim's keys at gunpoint. The victim complied, and the suspects fled in both vehicles, followed by a third vehicle.

December 31, 2021

12:15 AM, Dauphine Street & Saint Ann

The victim was approached by two juvenile males and two juvenile females who were armed and demanded the victim's keys. The victim complied, and the suspects fled in the victim's vehicle.

12:49 AM, 3600 block of General De Gaulle Drive

The victim was getting into his vehicle when approached by the suspect who demanded his keys. The suspect hit the victim in the head with a gun, took the vehicle, and fled the scene.

1:03 AM, 3600 block Magazine Street

The victim was standing outside his vehicle with the engine running when a silver sedan approached, and two suspects exited the vehicle. One of the suspects was armed, and they told the victim to walk away or be shot. The victim complied, and the suspects fled in the victim's 2015 green Kia Soul.

10:29 AM, 6500 block Marigny Street

Two victims were exiting their vehicle when another vehicle approached them. One suspect got out and demanded the victim's car keys. The victim complied, and the suspect fled in the victim's vehicle.

1:56 PM, 3000 block Saint Claude Avenue

An armed suspect exited an unknown vehicle and demanded the victim's vehicle keys. The victim complied, and the suspects fled in both vehicles.