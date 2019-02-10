NEW ORLEANS — Miss out on tickets to see "Baby Shark Live!" in New Orleans?

The Mahalia Jackson Theater just announced that additional tickets have been released for the Noon and 5:30 p.m. shows on Oct. 13.

Pinkfong's viral song will be brought to life on stage as the beloved characters sing and dance their way through several new and classic songs.

Baby Shark, the viral song by Pinkfong about a family of sharks connected with kids all around the globe, entering the Billboard Hot 100 at #32.

The Baby Shark Dance video has more than 3 billion views on YouTube.

You can visit babysharklive.com for more information.